Soldier martyred, two injured in terrorist attack on FC vehicle

A soldier was martyred and two others sustained injuries after terrorists attacked a Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan vehicle near Shahrig, Loralai.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday that three terrorists were killed by the FC. During the exchange of fire, Naik Sharif embraced martyrdom while Major Qasim and a soldier were injured.

The injured were evacuated to CMH Quetta, ISPR said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid condemned the attack saying that the firing is a cowardly act. He further said that these cowardly acts of terrorism cannot demoralise Pakistan's forces.

Last month, at least two security personnel, including a captain, were killed when terrorists targeted the security forces using an improvised explosive device in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni.

Three FC soldiers martyred in Balochistan

In May, three security personnel embraced martyrdom and five more were injured in two separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan. The ISPR stated that in Quetta, the terrorists targeted FC troops deployed on security duties.

During the exchange of fire three FC soldiers embraced shahadat while one got injured.

In another terrorist activity in Sherbandi, Turbat, terrorists targeted soldiers patrolling along Pakistan-Iran border which resulted in injuries to four FC soldiers.