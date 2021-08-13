KSE-100 ends week in the red, loses 101 points

The KSE-100 ended the final day of the week in the red, losing 101 points as volumes contracted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

At close on Friday, the benchmark-100 index finished lower by 100.92 points or 0.21% to finish at 47,169.84. The index has stayed in the range of 47,000-48,000 for around a month now as investors remain cautious over the lack of positive triggers, and rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

During the day, the index touched an intra-day high of 47,320.31 but fell victim to its old habit of failing to sustain the gains.

Maple Leaf Cement announced its consolidated 4QFY21 result announcement in which it posted EPS of Rs 0.89. Amreli Steel in the steel sector also announced its 4QFY21 results announcement in which it posted EPS Rs1.5.

.

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE 100 index lower included cement (63.32 points), technology and communication (29.59 points), and oil and gas exploration (28.60 points).

Volume on the all-share index declined significantly from 230.17 million on Thursday to 213.36 million on Friday. The value of shares traded during the session also shrunk considerably to Rs9.27 billion, from Rs11.54 billion on Thursday.

TPL Properties remained the volume leader with 24.51 million shares, followed by Ghani Global Holdings with 23.91 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom at 11.42 million shares.

Shares of 452 companies were traded on Friday, of which 168 registered an increase, 257 recorded a fall, while 27 remained unchanged.