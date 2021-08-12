3 employees dead, 2 injured in accidental explosion in POF's Wah factory: ISPR

Three employees lost their lives and two others were injured due to an accidental explosion in one of Pakistan Ordnance Factories' (POF) plants in Rawalpindi's Wah Cantt area on Thursday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR added that the explosion, sound of which was reportedly heard in far-away areas as well, was due to a "technical fault".

Early reports of the incident suggested that a loud blast occurred, shattering windows of nearby shops and homes.

Rescue services including medical response teams, the fire brigade and security officials have reached the site of the explosion, reported Aaj News.

Routes leading to the area of incident have been sealed, according to local security officials.

The POF consists of 14 factories and 14 commercial divisions, according to information available on its website.

It is the largest defence industrial complex under the Ministry of Defence Production, producing conventional arms and ammo. The POF Board headquarter is at Wah Cantt.

It also specialises in the manufacturing of commerical explosive, hunting ammunition and possesses extensive facilities for the manufacture of brass, copper and aluminum ingots, extrusions and sections for non-military applications.

A garments factory, which has cloth-cutting facilities and stitching units, manufactures military uniforms as well, added the 'About' section of its website.