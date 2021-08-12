ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.07%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,107 Decreased By ▼ -10.35 (-0.2%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By ▲ 45.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 47,271 Decreased By ▼ -106.09 (-0.22%)
KSE30 18,936 Increased By ▲ 10.09 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Messi starts training with Paris Saint-Germain

  • The 34-year-old former Barcelona player has been on downtime since winning the Copa America with Argentina in July, and started his first PSG run-out with simple physical exercises
AFP 12 Aug 2021

PARIS: After a rapturous reception and raucous unveiling to the public on Wednesday Lionel Messi took part in his first session at Paris Saint-Germain's Camp des Loges training facility on Thursday.

The 34-year-old former Barcelona player has been on downtime since winning the Copa America with Argentina in July, and started his first PSG run-out with simple physical exercises.

"I've been out of action for around month and I need to get physically ready. I hope to be ready as soon as possible, because I can't wait to play," Messi said at his unveiling at the Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday.

He is unlikely to make his debut for PSG soon, and certainly not this weekend when Mauricio Pochettino's team play Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

"I can't tell you when my first game will be but I can tell you Im dying to get started," he said. "I want it to be soon."

PSG set to complete signing of Messi

Messi only arrived in the French capital on Tuesday before penning a two-year contract with the option of a third season.

The club also revealed on Thursday it had paid a signing on bonus to the player in PSG's own virtual currency which it calls $PSG Fan Tokens, originally sold at 2 euros each and currently trading over 30 euros each.

"The coins are there to create a link between the fans and the club, and it's the first time we have used them in this way," the Parisians said in a statement without saying how many they had given to Messi.

PSG quickly emerged as the favourites to sign Messi following the shock of his departure last week from Barcelona and he arrives eyeing a fifth Champions League, with the most recent of his four victories with his old club coming in 2015.

PSG are reportedly paying 35 million euros ($41 million) a year to Messi, who will wear the number 30 jersey -- with fans continuing to line up outside the club's different shops in the capital to buy the shirt with his name and number on the back.

PSG Lionel Messi

Messi starts training with Paris Saint-Germain

Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence: source

AJK elections acted as a super spreader for Covid-19: Asad Umar

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

Capital gains tax rates for PSX, MUFAP, PMEX investors issued by NCCPL

KSE-100 falls 107 points as positive momentum fails to continue

4th wave: Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 85,633

ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

SOEs: Tarin tells Finance Division to give updated analysis to Cabinet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters