Markets
Hong Kong shares end lower
- The Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 percent, or 142.34 points, to 26,517.82
12 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished lower Thursday after three days of gains, after China announced plans to tighten regulations on a range of industries as part of a crackdown to strengthen its grip on the economy.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 percent, or 142.34 points, to 26,517.82.
The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.22 percent, or 7.88 points, to 3,524.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.35 percent, or 8.66 points, to 2,478.34.
PM Imran promises more dams, focus on 'clean energy'
Hong Kong shares end lower
4th wave: Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 85,633
ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan
Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city
China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan
AJK elections acted as a super spreader for Covid-19: Asad Umar
New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled
SOEs: Tarin tells Finance Division to give updated analysis to Cabinet
Oil, ghee import on sugar-wheat pattern likely
Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with World Bank
Air travel: Complete vaccination certificates a must after September 10
Read more stories
Comments