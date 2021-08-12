Hong Kong shares end lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished lower Thursday after three days of gains, after China announced plans to tighten regulations on a range of industries as part of a crackdown to strengthen its grip on the economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 percent, or 142.34 points, to 26,517.82.

Shanghai stocks edge up

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.22 percent, or 7.88 points, to 3,524.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.35 percent, or 8.66 points, to 2,478.34.