ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.07%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,107 Decreased By ▼ -10.35 (-0.2%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By ▲ 45.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 47,271 Decreased By ▼ -106.09 (-0.22%)
KSE30 18,936 Increased By ▲ 10.09 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Hong Kong shares end lower

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 percent, or 142.34 points, to 26,517.82
AFP 12 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished lower Thursday after three days of gains, after China announced plans to tighten regulations on a range of industries as part of a crackdown to strengthen its grip on the economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 percent, or 142.34 points, to 26,517.82.

Shanghai stocks edge up

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.22 percent, or 7.88 points, to 3,524.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.35 percent, or 8.66 points, to 2,478.34.

