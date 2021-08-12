ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Shanghai stocks edge up

Reuters 12 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: Shanghai stocks rose on Wednesday as real estate and banks rebounded sharply, but the blue-chip index fell, dragged down by healthcare and consumer staple shares.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 3,532.62 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 5,015.34.

China’s CSI300 Real Estate Index surged 5.8% as China Evergrande Group’s moves to ease its liquidity stress soothed concerns toward the industry.

The healthcare sub-index dropped 1.7%, while the consumer staples sub-index fell 1.6%. Both indexes gained more than 0.9% yesterday.

Evergrande said late on Tuesday it was in discussions with several third-party investors on the proposed sale of certain assets. The stock surged as much as 12% in Hong Kong.

Market expectations of a new rule to cap the land price premium at 15% by Ministry of National Resources also boosted confidence in the sector. The policy if implemented would cut developers’ cost of land purchases.

Guosen Securities wrote in a note that despite lingering pressure on China’s real estate sector, the chance of further substantial tightening was becoming slimmer. Investors are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for developers’ credit issuance, so valuations could be repaired, the brokerage wrote.

Banking shares also rose, with the banks sub-index finishing up 1%, as investors bet lenders’ asset quality will improve along with developers’ financial health.

