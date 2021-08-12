ANL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
ASC 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
ASL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
FFL 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.19%)
FNEL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.2%)
GGL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.15%)
KAPCO 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 153.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.16%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PAEL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.22%)
UNITY 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
BR100 5,115 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,764 Increased By ▲ 171.23 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,374 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Increased By ▲ 36.62 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may test resistance at 4,587 ringgit

  • Support is at 4,466 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into 4,352-4,409 ringgit range
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,587 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,698 ringgit.

The uptrend from the June 18 low of 3,251 ringgit has continued. The trend observes closely a set of projection levels on the rise from 1,939 ringgit.

The contract has broken a resistance at 4,493 ringgit. It may gain more into a range of 4,587-4,698 ringgit.

Palm oil targets 4,344 ringgit

On the hourly chart, the contract could be riding on a fierce wave 3, which is expected to easily overcome the barrier at 4,557 ringgit.

Support is at 4,466 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into 4,352-4,409 ringgit range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn soyabean Oil Palm

Palm oil may test resistance at 4,587 ringgit

ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

SOEs: Tarin tells Finance Division to give updated analysis to Cabinet

China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

Oil, ghee import on sugar-wheat pattern likely

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with World Bank

Air travel: Complete vaccination certificates a must after September 10

‘#SanctionPakistan’, other anti-state trends on social media: NSA, minister say PTM a major ‘contributor’

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters