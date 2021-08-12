PTCL group gears up to celebrate 75th Independence Day

KARACHI: Grand scale preparations are afoot at PTCL and Ufone for celebrating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and fervour. PTCL Group has launched a week-long employee engagement programme in connection with the national day leading up to the main event on 14th of August.

The employee engagement programme that commenced earlier this week will help PTCL Group join the nationwide celebrations, besides strengthening its unique standing as the national telecom carrier. To kick off the independence week, flags and badges were distributed amongst PTCL and Ufone staff across the country as they resumed office at the start of the week.

The employee engagement activities will be held virtually in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and PTCL Group staff has been encouraged to participate along with family members, especially children as well to help educate them regarding the true meaning and significance of independence. The main event will be held on 14th of August at the PTCL Headquarters in Islamabad, where the CEO of PTCL Group and senior management, along with few employees will attend the flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony. PTCL Headquar-ters and Ufone tower will be fully illuminated in green and white colours of the national flag on 13th and 14th August and a special fireworks show will follow at night at PTCL Headquarters to end the celebrations on a ‘bright’ note. PTCL Group continues to celebrate the Independence Day festivities across Pakistan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021