'Mother & Child Block Ganga Ram Hospital' to be functional by June 2022

LAHORE: The 650-bedded state-of-the-art 'Mother and Child Block Ganga Ram Hospital' will be made functional by June 2022, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, said.

During her visit to the site of under construction Mother and Child Block, the minister reviewed progress and pace of work at different sections and later chaired a meeting of officials.

VC FJMU and Project Director gave detailed briefing to the health minister.

The Health Minister said, "The third party evaluation of Mother and Child Block Ganga Ram is being undertaken.

