ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end higher as IT, financial stocks gain

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit record highs earlier in the day, but gave up some gains to end 0.13% higher at 16,280.10 and 0.28% up at 54,554.66, respectively
Reuters 10 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday after retreating from fresh peaks scaled earlier in the session, as losses in automakers and metal companies tempered gains in IT and telecom stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit record highs earlier in the day, but gave up some gains to end 0.13% higher at 16,280.10 and 0.28% up at 54,554.66, respectively.

Shares of food delivery company Zomato fell about 4.1% ahead of the company's first quarterly results since going public last month. Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers, while Shree Cement, SBI and Grasim industries were the top laggards.

The Nifty IT index advanced 0.9% and the S&P BSE Telecom index climbed 2.1%.

Indian shares end higher as IT stocks, banks gain

The Nifty Metal index fell 2.77%, following a slump in iron ore as concerns about weakening Chinese demand kept the steel-making ingredient under pressure. Shares of India's Tata Steel ended 3% lower.

The Indian rupee weakened to its lowest level in almost two weeks, in line with other Asian currencies, which fell tracking the broad dollar strength.

Global shares hovered below record highs on Tuesday, while anticipation of earlier tapering by the Federal Reserve kept investors cautious which drove the US dollar to a four-month high versus the euro.

