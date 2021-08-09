ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
Indian shares end higher as IT stocks, banks gain

Reuters 09 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Monday on the back of gains in information technology and financial stocks, while automaker Mahindra & Mahindra firmed following an upbeat earnings report last week.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.12% at 16,258.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.23% higher to 54,402.85.

Domestic equities scaled record highs last week and notched a weekly gain of 3% thanks to a string of strong corporate earnings reports and the central bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Leading the gains on the Nifty on Monday, automaker Mahindra & Mahindra and financial services firm Bajaj Finserv added 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

Mahindra reported a profit for the first quarter on Friday as demand for passenger vehicles and tractors improved.

India considers sharp import tax cuts on EVs after Tesla lobbying

The Nifty IT index ended 0.44% higher, with Infosys Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd rising 0.8% and 1.8%, respectively.

The Nifty Bank index and Nifty Private Bank index gained 0.61% and 0.69%, respectively.

Shares of tyre maker MRF Ltd ended 1.1% higher after the company reported a rise in June-quarter profit and revenue.

Industrial machine parts maker Rolex Rings closed 29.7% higher in its market debut.

On the other hand, Nifty's metal and energy sub-indexes ended down 1.87% and 0.72%, respectively.

Globally, shares treaded water as sharp falls in gold and oil prices briefly spooked sentiment.

