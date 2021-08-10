ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.18%)
ASC 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.04%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.58%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
NETSOL 149.65 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (2.26%)
PACE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PAEL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
PTC 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.38%)
TELE 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.58%)
TRG 152.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
BR100 5,086 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (0.14%)
BR30 25,250 Increased By ▲ 99.52 (0.4%)
KSE100 47,100 Decreased By ▼ -23.83 (-0.05%)
KSE30 18,815 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Spot gold may revisit Monday low of $1,684.37

  • The long-shadowed candlestick on Monday is not considered as a reversal pattern, it is a natural market reaction after a temporary oversold condition
Reuters 10 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may revisit its Monday low of $1,684.37 per ounce, driven by a wave C.

This wave is expected to travel to $1,664, its 100% projection level.

The bounce triggered by the support at $1,687 seems to have ended around a resistance at $1,748. The wave C may have resumed.

A break above $1,748 could lead to a gain to $1,768. On the daily chart, the downtrend from the Aug. 7 high of $2,072.50 has resumed.

Driven by a wave C, the trend may extend to $1,671, or a much lower level of $1,520. The deep fall from the Aug. 6 high of $1,804.57 is regarded as a rehearsal of a bigger drop towards $1,520.

Spot gold may fall into $1,832-$1,845 range

The long-shadowed candlestick on Monday is not considered as a reversal pattern, it is a natural market reaction after a temporary oversold condition.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold gold price Asia Gold gold usa

