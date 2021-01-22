ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,851 Decreased By ▼ -14.79 (-0.3%)
BR30 24,758 Decreased By ▼ -62.95 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,903 Decreased By ▼ -81.1 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,084 Decreased By ▼ -64 (-0.33%)
Spot gold may fall into $1,832-$1,845 range

  • It is still too early to conclude that the downtrend from $1,959.01 has resumed, even though it may eventually extend to $1,769.
Reuters 22 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to fall into a range of $1,832 to $1,845 per ounce, as it has completed a bounce from the Jan. 18 low of $1,809.90.

The bounce lost its momentum around a resistance at $1,867, the 38.2% retracement on the downtrend from $1,959.01 to $1,809.90. Either this bounce or its first leg is over.

A break above $1,875 could lead to a gain into a zone of $1,884-$1,902. On the daily chart, the doji forming on Thursday suggests a small chance of a further gain to $1,886, the 23.6% level of a wave C from $1,959.

The metal is likely to pull back towards a support at $1,841 first.

It is still too early to conclude that the downtrend from $1,959.01 has resumed, even though it may eventually extend to $1,769.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

