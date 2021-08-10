ANL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.25%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.33%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
NETSOL 149.65 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (2.26%)
PACE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PAEL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
TRG 152.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.2%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
BR100 5,086 Increased By ▲ 6.83 (0.13%)
BR30 25,240 Increased By ▲ 89.62 (0.36%)
KSE100 47,101 Decreased By ▼ -23.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 18,816 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Gold gains after sharp sell-off as dollar takes breather

  • On the technical front, spot gold may revisit its Monday low of $1,684.37 per ounce, driven by a wave C, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao
Reuters 10 Aug 2021

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, after touching a four-month low in the previous session, as the dollar paused its rally, spurring demand for the safe-haven metal.

A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,734.31 per ounce by 0314 GMT. On Monday, prices touched $1,684.37, their lowest since March 31.

US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,735.60.

Spot gold may hover below $1,716

"The gold market is just digesting and consolidating after an aggressive bout of volatility," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

The expectation of the Fed leaning towards the tapering of stimulus measures and then eventually raising interest rates after the strong US jobs report last week is weighing on gold prices, Spivak added.

The dollar index held steady against its rivals after solid gains in the last two sessions.

Two Federal Reserve officials said the US economy is growing rapidly and while the labour market still has room for improvement, inflation is already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes.

Though gold is viewed as a hedge against higher inflation, a Fed rate hike would dull its appeal as it increases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 1,023.54 tonnes on Monday.

On the technical front, spot gold may revisit its Monday low of $1,684.37 per ounce, driven by a wave C, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.5% at $23.55 per ounce after falling to an eight-month low in the previous session.

Platinum edged 0.3% higher to $983.01 and palladium rose 0.4% to $2,611.75.

Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold gold price bullion

