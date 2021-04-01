ANL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
ASC 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.44%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.04%)
DGKC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
EPCL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.57%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HASCOL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.92%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
MLCF 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 86.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.37%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.94%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.15%)
TRG 148.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -14.61 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,773 Decreased By ▼ -167.11 (-0.67%)
KSE100 44,472 Decreased By ▼ -115.96 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,230 Decreased By ▼ -38.21 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may hover below $1,716

  • A downtrend from $1.875.26, which rides on a wave C, remains steady.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold faces a resistance at $1,716 per ounce. It may hover below this level for a day or retreat to $1,691.

The nature of the rise from the Wednesday low of $1,677.61 remains unclear. It could be a simple bounce against the drop from the March 18 high of $1,755.25, or an extension of the uptrend from the March 8 low of $1,676.10.

Until now, the attempt to break a falling trendline has been proved unsuccessful.

A downtrend from $1.875.26, which rides on a wave C, remains steady.

A break above $1,716 may not trigger a strong rise to $1,746, as the metal will have to break the falling trendline which establishes a resistance around $1,725.

On the daily chart, gold is yet to drop to its ultimate target of $1,651. The current rebound triggered by the support at $1,693 may end around $1,724.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

\

Gold Yuan Silver US dollar Spot gold

Spot gold may hover below $1,716

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters