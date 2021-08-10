Markets
Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
- The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 75.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close
10 Aug 2021
Australian shares were poised to open higher on Tuesday, overlooking Wall Street which eased from last week's record highs overnight, with investors optimistic as the domestic corporate earnings season gathers momentum.
The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 75.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
Australian shares unchanged as miners, tech stocks diverge
The benchmark closed flat on Monday at 7,538.4 points, the record closing level hit on Friday.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12,717.56 points in early trade.
4th wave: Active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high as Delta variant takes toll
Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Power subsidy rationalisation plan unveiled
Zahir Jaffer, parents' names placed on ECL: Sheikh Rashid
July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY
US says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory
5G service to be launched by December 2022: Amin
PM, Cabinet refuse 10pc basic pay raise due to country's economic condition
Tarin directs official to work out modalities: Warehouses for commodities, agri malls on the cards
Unvaccinated individuals will not be allowed rail travel from Oct 1
Iraqi foreign minister to undertake visit on August 11
Nong calls on Alvi, says China to provide 6m Covid vaccine doses this week
Read more stories
Comments