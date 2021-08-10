Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ flat

Australian shares were poised to open higher on Tuesday, overlooking Wall Street which eased from last week's record highs overnight, with investors optimistic as the domestic corporate earnings season gathers momentum.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 75.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

Australian shares unchanged as miners, tech stocks diverge

The benchmark closed flat on Monday at 7,538.4 points, the record closing level hit on Friday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12,717.56 points in early trade.