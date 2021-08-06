ANL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
ASC 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.52%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.05%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
GGL 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.85%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MDTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.23%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 160.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.09%)
PACE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
TELE 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
TRG 159.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.45%)
UNITY 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
WTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
BR100 5,186 Increased By ▲ 13.53 (0.26%)
BR30 26,230 Increased By ▲ 39.15 (0.15%)
KSE100 47,681 Increased By ▲ 39.82 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,052 Increased By ▲ 8.77 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Australian shares unchanged as miners, tech stocks diverge

  • Gold stocks lost the most on the index, down up to 2.1%
Reuters 06 Aug 2021

Australian shares were little changed on Friday as losses in heavyweight miners were countered by strong gains in the tech index, with investors eyeing key corporate earnings due next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.02% lower to 7,509.3 at 0017 GMT. The benchmark index scaled record highs in the past two consecutive sessions and is now on track for its best week since June 4.

Miners were the biggest drag on the index, shedding as much as 2% due to a fall in iron ore prices. For the week so far, they were down about 3%.

Australian, NZ shares up

Major players BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue were among the biggest losers on the benchmark, falling between 2.5% and 2.1%.

The tech index, however, firmed 2.2%, led by Afterpay's 5.6% gain.

The buy now, pay later company logged a solid gain of about 36.5% for the week so far. This bolstered tech stocks to a weekly gain of 13.8% - their best since August 2003.

The focus is also on major results lined up next week from two of the country's largest banks Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank, Australia's largest telecom firm Telstra Corp, and the largest Australian general insurer Insurance Australia Group Ltd.

Among other shares and sectors, the energy index was on track to snap a three-week losing streak to end 0.1% higher.

Gold stocks lost the most on the index, down up to 2.1%.

Resolute Mining Ltd, down 3.45%, led the decline, followed by Northern Star Resources Ltd that lost 3.02%.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 worries continued to linger, with Australia's three largest cities - Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane - going into a hard lockdown on Friday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose as much as 0.3% and was set for a 1.3% weekly fall.

