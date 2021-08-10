ANL 30.26 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.63%)
ASC 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
ASL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.54%)
FNEL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
GGGL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
GGL 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.22%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
MLCF 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.26%)
PACE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
PRL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.07%)
SNGP 49.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.62%)
TELE 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.23%)
TRG 149.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.03%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.1%)
BR100 5,042 Decreased By ▼ -36.98 (-0.73%)
BR30 24,877 Decreased By ▼ -273.25 (-1.09%)
KSE100 46,928 Decreased By ▼ -195.46 (-0.41%)
KSE30 18,727 Decreased By ▼ -87.51 (-0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

4th wave: Active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high as Delta variant takes toll

  • Another 86 deaths recorded in last 24 hours, overall count goes beyond 24,000
  • Country reports less than 4,000 cases after nearly a week
BR Web Desk 10 Aug 2021

Pakistan's total number of coronavirus active cases climbed to 84,427 on August 9, the highest since May 4, as the country battles the surge in infections mainly driven by the highly-transmissible Delta variant.

As the fourth wave continued in the country, the active number of cases has jumped from 30,000 reported on June 29 to over 80,000 in August. The rapid spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 has pushed the death toll to cross 24,000 after 86 people succumbed to the novel virus during the last 24 hours.

Overall, there are 4,530 critical cases out of which 725 patients' condition has deteriorated in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the country reported less than 4,000 cases after nearly a week.

During the last 24 hours, 3,884 people tested positive for the novel virus after 49,506 tests were conducted nationwide.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Pakistan has reported a total of 1,075,504 infections since the outbreak began. Overall, Sindh province remained the most affected region with 401,790 infections, followed by Punjab (365,824), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (149,056), Islamabad (91,217) Balochistan (31,234), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (27,507) and Gilgit Baltistan (8,876).

The country's positivity ratio came down to below 8% for the second consecutive day. During the last 24 hours, the positivity ratio stood at 7.84%.

The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), also donated one million Covid-19 antigen rapid diagnostic tests to Pakistan on Monday.

US donates 1m rapid Covid kits to Pakistan

“This donation delivers on President Joe Biden’s promise to stand with the people of Pakistan in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” USAID Mission Director Julie A. Koenen said.

Koenen further said that these rapid test kits will help Pakistan to more quickly detect and diagnose the coronavirus.

As Pakistan continues to pace up its vaccination drive, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said that people can get the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine anytime after the minimum time interval has passed.

In a tweet on Monday, Sultan explained that people do not need to wait for the reminder message from 1166, which comes after six weeks for Sinopharm and Sinovac, and after 12 weeks for AstraZeneca.

The minimum time to wait for those getting Sinopharm is three weeks while for Sinovac and AstraZeneca it is four weeks, the SAPM said.

Coronavirus Pakistan cases death toll active covid 19 cases

4th wave: Active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high as Delta variant takes toll

Tarin directs official to work out modalities: Warehouses for commodities, agri malls on the cards

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

5G service to be launched by December 2022: Amin

PM, Cabinet refuse 10pc basic pay raise due to country's economic condition

Unvaccinated individuals will not be allowed rail travel from Oct 1

Iraqi foreign minister to undertake visit on August 11

Nong calls on Alvi, says China to provide 6m Covid vaccine doses this week

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report

Launch of Kamyab Jawan Pakistan deferred

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters