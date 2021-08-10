ANL 30.24 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.56%)
ASC 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.11%)
ASL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.94%)
GGL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
JSCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.99%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
NETSOL 144.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.99%)
PACE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
PRL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.49%)
SNGP 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.7%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.17%)
TRG 149.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.04 (-2%)
UNITY 37.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.1%)
BR100 5,042 Decreased By ▼ -37.36 (-0.74%)
BR30 24,868 Decreased By ▼ -282.24 (-1.12%)
KSE100 46,937 Decreased By ▼ -186.35 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,730 Decreased By ▼ -83.95 (-0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM, Cabinet refuse 10pc basic pay raise due to country's economic condition

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 10 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Cabinet have reportedly refused to accept 10 percent raise in basic salaries, as proposed by the Cabinet Division due to country’s economic condition, official sources told Business Recorder.

The sources said the agenda item was tabled in Cabinet’s meeting held on August 3, 2021. The Finance Division, in its O.M. of July 8, 2021, granted an ad-hoc relief allowance-2021, @ 10% of basic pay to the civil employees of the Federal Government with effect from July 1, 2021.

The sources said, section 22A of the Federal Ministers and Ministers of State (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Act, 1975 states the salaries, allowances and privileges of Ministers shall automatically be increased by the Federal Government in proportion to the increase in the emoluments of the civil servants.

In terms of Section 22A of the Federal Ministers/Ministers of State Salaries, Allowances and Privileges Act, 1975 the Ad-hoc Relief Allowance, 2021 shall also be admissible to the Federal Ministers/Ministers of State with effect from July 10, 2021.

Rs25,000 minimum wage: Sindh Wage Board seeks time for submitting its reply

Finance Division proposed ad-hoc relief of Rs 20,000 for Federal Minister whose salary is Rs 200,000 per month and Rs 18,000 per month for Ministers of State who get salary of Rs 180,000.

The Cabinet Division proposed that the Federal Cabinet may approve the admissibility of ad-hoc Relief Allowance, 2021, to the Federal Ministers and Ministers of State.

During ensuing discussion and keeping in view the economic condition of the country, the Prime Minister voluntarily declined to accept ad-hoc relief allowance admissible to him as notified by Cabinet Division in an Office Memorandum of July 30, 2021 and directed Cabinet Division to withdraw it.

Similarly, the Cabinet members also declined to accept the pay raise, as proposed by Cabinet Division in its summary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Finance Division Federal Government Imran Khan cabinet division basic salaries

PM, Cabinet refuse 10pc basic pay raise due to country's economic condition

4th wave: Active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high as Delta variant takes toll

Tarin directs official to work out modalities: Warehouses for commodities, agri malls on the cards

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

5G service to be launched by December 2022: Amin

Unvaccinated individuals will not be allowed rail travel from Oct 1

Iraqi foreign minister to undertake visit on August 11

Nong calls on Alvi, says China to provide 6m Covid vaccine doses this week

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report

Launch of Kamyab Jawan Pakistan deferred

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters