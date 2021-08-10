Punjab’s ‘livestock policy’ will soon be presented before cabinet: minister

LAHORE: The Punjab’s ‘livestock policy’ will soon be presented before the provincial cabinet for final approval before enforcement for achieving sustainable livestock development to ensure food security, enhanced competitiveness, improved milk and meat productivity with exportable surplus.

Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak said this while chairing a high level departmental meeting here on Monday which discussed the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2021-22. He directed the department to ascertain targets to be achieved under the ADP and said that business model of other departments should also be kept in mind while completing any project.

The meeting also discussed in detail setting up a sub-campus of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) in Chichawatni. Additional Secretary (Planning) Livestock Department Khalid Mahmood briefed the meeting about annual development programme while Secretary Livestock Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani informed the participants that cooperation with Russian experts in diagnosis of different diseases and training of local experts in this field is under consideration.

The Minister directed to take effective advantage of Russian delegation’s expertise and provision of Silage machines to livestock farmers at Tehsil level. He said transparent method should be adopted in provision of silage machines.

He also called for a comparative analysis of methods of artificial insemination with other provinces to reform the breed improvement project. He said that a strategy should also be devised for setting up of Veterinary Health Care Commission and creating opportunities for veterinary graduates in ‘Kamyab Jawan’ programme.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary Livestock, additional secretaries and DGs.

