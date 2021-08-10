ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder
Aug 10, 2021
Markets

Arabica, robusta coffee prices to climb by year-end

Reuters 10 Aug 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee prices will end the year 13% above current levels at nearly $2 per lb - just below a recent near 7-year peak - following freak frosts and a drought in top producer Brazil, a Reuters poll of 11 traders and analysts showed.

ICE arabica will reach $1.9850 per pound by end-2021, up 13% from Friday’s close and representing a surge of 55% from levels seen at the end of last year, based on the median forecast of survey participants.

“Frost was just the opening band. The main act will be timely rains. With a large chance La Nina returns, ‘normal weather’ is far from certain,” said a Europe-based trader at a major coffee merchant.

Arabica prices have gained some 35% in the year to date, reaching 7 year peaks above $2 per lb last month after the worst frosts in nearly 30 years hit an estimated 11% of Brazil’s arabica growing region.

The frosts are expected to have damaged production for the next two seasons, and were preceded by the worst drought in 90 years, which is also expected to have damaged next season’s crop.

Poll participants expect Brazil will produce a crop of just 64.12 million 60 kg bags in the 2022/23 season, an ‘on-year’ in its biennial crop cycle, down from an International Coffee Organization’s estimate of 69 million bags in 2020/21, the previous ‘on-year’.

They see Brazil producing a crop of 54.20 million bags in the 2021/22 ‘off-year’, leaving the global arabica market with a deficit of 8.8 million bags compared with an expected 6.9 million bags surplus in 2020/21.

Prices of robusta coffee, primarily used for instant coffee or added to arabica blends as a cheaper ingredient, are seen ending the year at $1,983 a tonne, up 13% from Friday’s close and 43.1% higher than the market close at the end of 2020.

Poll participants expect the global robusta market to flip into a deficit of 150,000 bags in the 2021/22 season as demand increases due to lower supply of arabica. The deficit follows a forecast surplus of 200,000 bags in 2020/21.

Production in Vietnam, the world’s top robusta producer, is forecast up at 30.50 million bags in 2021/22 versus 28.60 million bags in 2020/21.

