ADB, AIIB team discuss Punjab highway uplift project with P&D

LAHORE: In order to further boost up business activities in the province, Punjab government has decided to improve the roads infrastructure in the province with the financial assistance of foreign donor agencies.

A fact-finding mission comprising of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) visited the city and met Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal and other senior officers of the Punjab government here on Monday at P&D building.

The Punjab government will start construction of approximately 535 kilometer of dual carriageway sections between various cities with the financial help of Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The members of the mission discussed in details various aspects of “Punjab Sustainable Highway Development Project.” The objective of the meeting was to initiate discussion on project impact, outcomes, outputs (scope), estimated cost, financing and implementation arrangement, and terms and conditions of the proposed loan.

The team of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) also discussed the matters of rehabilitation of the existing carriageway as well as new construction of a second carriageway within the right of way available and acquired where needed. Abdullah Khan Sumbal speaking on the occasion said that the project would improve transportation system through up-gradation and dualization of highway network.

He further said that expanding road network was a top priority of the government and by focusing on this sector, the people would get better edge with global competitiveness in this sector. It has been prioritized most diligently and purposefully. The roads project would serve different corridors of urban areas he maintained.

Secretary P&D Board Imran Sikandar Baloch, Jiangbo Ning head of ADB, Woo-Hyun Kwon, Senior Transport Specialist AIIB, and other senior representatives from P&D Board, C&W, ADB, AIIB and other joined the meeting.

