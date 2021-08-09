ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Oil slides 4% on China virus curbs and strong dollar

  • WTI crude hits lowest since May
  • China reports rise in new COVID-19 cases
  • China's July crude imports down 20% year on year
  • UN panel issues dire warning on climate change
Reuters Updated 09 Aug 2021

LONDON: Oil prices fell by 4% on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a rising US dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand.

A United Nations panel's dire warning on climate change also added to the gloomy mood after fires in Greece have razed homes and forests and parts of Europe suffered deadly floods last month.

Brent crude futures fell by $2.66, or 3.9%, to $68.04 a barrel by 1212 GMT after a 6% slump last week for their biggest weekly loss in four months.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.67, or 4.07%, to $65.61 after plunging by nearly 7% last week. On Monday the contract fell as low as $65.15, its lowest since May.

Oil prices dive, head for big weekly loss

"Concerns about potential global oil demand erosion have resurfaced with the acceleration of the Delta variant infection rate," RBC analyst Gordon Ramsay said in a note.

ANZ analysts pointed to new restrictions in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, as a major factor clouding the outlook for demand growth.

The restrictions include flight cancellations, warnings by 46 cities against travel and limits on public transport and taxi services in 144 of the worst hit areas.

On Monday China reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, up from 96 a day earlier. In Malaysia and Thailand, infections hit daily records.

China's export growth slowed more than expected in July after outbreaks of COVID-19 cases and floods while import growth was also weaker than expected.

"Both (benchmark crude) contracts look vulnerable to more bad news on the virus front, focusing on mainland China," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

Oil rises on Mideast tensions but virus concerns weigh

China's crude oil imports fell in July and were down sharply from the record levels of June 2020.

A rally in the US dollar to a four-month high against the euro also weighed on oil prices after Friday's stronger than expected US jobs report spurred bets that the Federal Reserve could move more quickly to tighten US monetary policy.

A stronger US dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

OPEC+ Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil Oil output and exports oil products

