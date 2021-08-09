ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.82%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.4%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.31%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.46%)
GGL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.87%)
HUMNL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
MLCF 43.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 154.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.91%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
PAEL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 51.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.57%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TRG 155.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.89%)
UNITY 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
WTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.14%)
BR100 5,140 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.26%)
BR30 25,604 Decreased By ▼ -206.49 (-0.8%)
KSE100 47,435 Decreased By ▼ -54.86 (-0.12%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -11.6 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Goldman Sachs cuts 10-yr Treasury f'cast to 1.6% by end-2021

  • The US 10-year Treasury yield is currently around 1.3%
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

LONDON: Goldman Sachs has cut its end-2021 forecast for US and German bond yields, now seeing the former closing the year at 1.6% instead of a previous expectation of 1.9%.

The US 10-year Treasury yield is currently around 1.3%.

In a note sent late on Friday the bank also said it had trimmed its forecast for German 10-year Bund yields to minus 0.15% from the previous 0% estimate.

Goldman Sachs 4Q profits surge to $4.4bn, topping estimates

Goldman Sachs said "concerns currently weighing on yields should fade in the months ahead, allowing for some normalization in yields amid continued slack absorption, although it may take some time for markets to revisit our prior forecasts given the coming deceleration in growth and inflation."

