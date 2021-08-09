World
Australian regulator grants provisional approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
- Australia in May agreed to buy 25 million doses of the Moderna vaccine
09 Aug 2021
CANBERRA: Australia's pharmaceutical regulator has granted provisional approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.
Australia in May agreed to buy 25 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, and Morrison said the first 1 million doses will arrive in September.
