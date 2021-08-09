ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.82%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.4%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.31%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.46%)
GGL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.99%)
HUMNL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.92%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
MLCF 43.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 154.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.91%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
PAEL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 51.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.57%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TRG 155.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.72%)
UNITY 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
WTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.14%)
BR100 5,139 Decreased By ▼ -13.95 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,603 Decreased By ▼ -207 (-0.8%)
KSE100 47,433 Decreased By ▼ -57.16 (-0.12%)
KSE30 18,953 Decreased By ▼ -11.91 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australian regulator grants provisional approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

  • Australia in May agreed to buy 25 million doses of the Moderna vaccine
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

CANBERRA: Australia's pharmaceutical regulator has granted provisional approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

Australia in May agreed to buy 25 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, and Morrison said the first 1 million doses will arrive in September.

DRAP approves emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna Scott Morrison Australian regulator

Australian regulator grants provisional approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Afghan team informed: Probe findings don't endorse kidnapping complaint

Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials

Do not need to wait for reminder SMS to get 2nd vaccine dose: SAPM on health

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters