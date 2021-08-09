Markets
Hong Kong stocks drop at open
09 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares kicked off Monday on a negative note after strong US jobs data fanned fresh speculation that the Federal Reserve could move to wind down its ultra-loose monetary policy sooner rather than later.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.80 percent, or 210.17 points, to 25,969.23.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.48 percent, or 16.48 points, to 3,441.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.51 percent, or 12.43 points, to 2,430.63.
