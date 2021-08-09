ANL 30.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.61%)
ASL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
FCCL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
FFL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGGL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
GGL 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KAPCO 40.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.9%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.22%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PAEL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PRL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.26%)
PTC 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.76%)
TELE 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
TRG 156.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.25%)
UNITY 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
WTL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,161 Increased By ▲ 7.86 (0.15%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0%)
KSE100 47,536 Increased By ▲ 46.51 (0.1%)
KSE30 18,984 Increased By ▲ 18.55 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 0.80 percent, or 210.17 points, to 25,969.23
AFP 09 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares kicked off Monday on a negative note after strong US jobs data fanned fresh speculation that the Federal Reserve could move to wind down its ultra-loose monetary policy sooner rather than later.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.80 percent, or 210.17 points, to 25,969.23.

Hong Kong shares down at open

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.48 percent, or 16.48 points, to 3,441.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.51 percent, or 12.43 points, to 2,430.63.

Hong Kong shares Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

PM says EVM to help ensure fair, free elections

PM, COAS praise NCOC team

Alleged terrorism funding case: India raids religious organisation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters