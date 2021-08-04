Markets
Hong Kong shares down at open
04 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Wednesday's morning session slightly lower, extending the previous day's losses on lingering worries about China's tech crackdown as well as spiking coronavirus infections in the mainland.
Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.15 percent, or 5.05 points, to 3,442.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.17 percent, or 4.08 points, to 2,419.89.
