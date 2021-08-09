Global supply snags could mean fewer toys under the Christmas tree

NEW YORK: It's always "better to shop a little early" for the holidays, but this year, says Judy Ishayik, co-owner of a New York toy store, "We are telling people to shop for Christmas in September."

Global shipping snags are causing shortages, delivery delays and price increases - all headaches for toy stores and manufacturers.

Ishayik's store, Mary Arnold Toys, has been selling toys for 90 years in the upscale Upper East Side section of Manhattan.

At first glance, the shelves appear well stocked. But at the back of the store and in the basement where the inventory is stored, there is a lot of empty space.

Like many other sectors of the US economy working to get back to normal following the upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, toymakers and specialty stores have been trying to adapt, while struggling to replenish their supplies.

Some factories were forced to shut down during coronavirus outbreaks, impacting manufacturing.

And shippers have been overwhelmed by demand from online sales, exacerbated by a shortage of shipping containers, while in some ports, boats wait several days to unload their goods.

In the United States, trucking firms are struggling to recruit drivers.

A feeling of panic was brewing ahead of the holiday season last year, with some retailers concerned that overwhelmed delivery firms like UPS or FedEx would not be able to get packages to customers on time.

But those fears proved to be exaggerated.

In the end, families shopping for dolls, board games and building blocks for children stuck at home helped US toy sales jump by 16 percent in 2020, according to market research firm NPD.

But with supply chains disrupted for over a year now, delays have piled up, said Jennifer Blackhurst, a supply chain specialist at the University of Iowa.