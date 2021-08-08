WB agrees to finance uplift schemes in KP

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday held a virtual meeting with the team of World Bank headed by its Vice-President for South Asian, Mr. Hartwig Schafer.

Various matters related developmental projects being carried out in the province with the financial assistance of the World Bank came under discussion.

Acting Chief Secretary Zafar Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Planning and Development Amir Tareen, Country Director World Bank Naji Benhashim and other concerned quarters also attended the virtual meeting.

On this occasion it was mutually agreed to expand cooperation for the execution of developmental projects in various sectors including road infrastructure rural development, tourism, hydropower, and other social sectors.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister, while appreciating the support and cooperation of the World Bank for the socio-economic development of the province, said that World Bank was a reliable partner of the provincial government in the execution of its high value development projects.

Mahmood Khan stated that the provincial government was in the advance stage of planning for road projects and rural development adding that his government is looking forward for facilitation from the World Bank in the upcoming Country Partnership Framework 2022-26.

He termed the proposed Chashma Right Bank Canal project as of vital importance to ensure food security of the province and said that his government was committed to execute the project as any cost.

