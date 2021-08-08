ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,797
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,063,125
4,72024hr
8.25% positivity
Sindh
396,918
Punjab
362,557
Balochistan
31,069
Islamabad
90,093
KPK
147,452
Cotton futures hit contract high

Reuters 08 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures scaled a new contract peak on Friday, as a strong US jobs report lent a further boost to a positive demand outlook and put prices on course for their best week since July.

Cotton contracts for December rose 0.81 cent, or 0.9% to 91.49 cents per lb by 1:50 p.m. EDT, having earlier hit a new contract high of 91.94. Cotton prices were also on track for their best week since early June, rising 2.4%.

The US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report showed a 943,000 addition in jobs last month, exceeding expectations by economists polled by Reuters for a 870,000 increase. “There’s perceptions of very strong demand that got supported by the US employment data and those perceptions are likely to continue as there’s going to be a lot of pent-up demand for clothing with economies reopening,” said Jack Scoville, vice president at Chicago-based Price Futures Group. Scoville expects cotton prices to climb towards 95 cents, before retreating.

Adding further support to the natural fibre were the Dow and S&P 500 equity indexes hitting new record highs and gains across US grain markets which boosted sentiment. “As long as the outcome of the major Northern Hemisphere crops remains in limbo, cotton should remain well-supported, with the possibility to spike higher in case something were to go wrong on the weather front,” said Peter Egli, director of risk management at British merchant Plexus Cotton. Market participants now turn their attention to a monthly supply and demand report due next week.

Total futures market volume rose by 4,899 to 22,866 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 2,339 to 251,816 contracts in the previous session.

