This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed "Our national priorities" carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writers, Huzaima Bukhari, Dr Ikramul Haq and Abdul Rauf Shakoori, have argued, among other things, that "We were supposed to take strict actions against the persons involved in supporting terrorist activities, however, our ministers since the last meeting of FATF are trying to project the Taliban good image. Our Foreign Minister is impressed by their wisdom."

I beg to differ with these learned persons for one broad reason: Taking strict action against those supporting terrorist activities is critical to meeting the FATF requirements. However, it does not mean that the government stop reframing or rearticulating its response to the situation obtaining in Afghanistan. Taliban are a key stakeholder insofar as the objective of political settlement in this landlocked country is concerned.

Hammad Nasir (Islamabad)

