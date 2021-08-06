ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 finishes week in the red, loses another 151 points

BR Web Desk 06 Aug 2021

The KSE-100 lost another 151 points on Friday as investors opted to book profits ahead of the weekend.

At close, the KSE-100 finished with a decrease of 150.93 points or 0.32% to settle at 47,489.95.

During the day, the index jumped to an intra-day high of 47,752.77 before profit-taking erased all the gains. The KSE-100 has stayed in the range of 47,000-48,000 for a month now.

Sectors taking the benchmark KSE 100 index in the red included technology and communication (54.02 points), cement (35.31 points), and food and personal care products (27.85 points).

Volume on the all-share index reduced from 546.81 million on Thursday to 499.73 million on Friday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted declined to Rs13.65 billion, from Rs15.37 billion on Thursday.

Pervez Ahmed Co. remained the volume leader with 67.52 million shares, followed by Unity Foods Ltd with 35.95 million shares, and Dost Steels Ltd at 26.09 million shares.

Shares of 473 companies were traded on Friday, of which 151 registered an increase, 300 recorded a fall, while 22 remained unchanged.

stocks Markets PSX KSE 100

KSE-100 finishes week in the red, loses another 151 points

Supreme Court censures Punjab Police over inaction after Hindu temple attack

Never 'complained' about Biden not calling PM Imran: NSA Moeed Yusuf

Taliban assassinate head of Afghan government media department

Bezos vs Ambani: Amazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4 billion retail deal

Avanceon's Octopus Digital set for IPO after PSX, SECP approves listing application

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Minimum non-tax revenue of $831.8m: PTA directed to hold auction for NGMS spectrum

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters