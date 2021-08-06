KSE-100 finishes week in the red, loses another 151 points

The KSE-100 lost another 151 points on Friday as investors opted to book profits ahead of the weekend.

At close, the KSE-100 finished with a decrease of 150.93 points or 0.32% to settle at 47,489.95.

During the day, the index jumped to an intra-day high of 47,752.77 before profit-taking erased all the gains. The KSE-100 has stayed in the range of 47,000-48,000 for a month now.

Sectors taking the benchmark KSE 100 index in the red included technology and communication (54.02 points), cement (35.31 points), and food and personal care products (27.85 points).

Volume on the all-share index reduced from 546.81 million on Thursday to 499.73 million on Friday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted declined to Rs13.65 billion, from Rs15.37 billion on Thursday.

Pervez Ahmed Co. remained the volume leader with 67.52 million shares, followed by Unity Foods Ltd with 35.95 million shares, and Dost Steels Ltd at 26.09 million shares.

Shares of 473 companies were traded on Friday, of which 151 registered an increase, 300 recorded a fall, while 22 remained unchanged.