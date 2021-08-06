ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
ASL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 26.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
GGGL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.07%)
GGL 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.14%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.85%)
JSCL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.31%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 159.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.8%)
PACE 7.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
PTC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.39%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.25%)
TRG 158.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.58%)
UNITY 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.26%)
WTL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.31%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,999 Decreased By ▼ -191.7 (-0.73%)
KSE100 47,644 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (0.01%)
KSE30 19,039 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks slip but set for best week since May

Reuters 06 Aug 2021

European stocks fell slightly on Friday ahead of a key US jobs report, but were set for their best week since May as investors grew confident in the region's economic recovery and corporate earnings growth.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 index inched down 0.2% in morning trading after four straight sessions of gains that took it to record highs. The benchmark was on course for a 1.6% weekly gain.

Much stronger-than-expected quarterly results and a flurry of merger activity among European companies lifted market sentiment this week despite lingering concerns about slowing US economic growth and soaring COVID-19 cases globally.

European stocks up

Investors will be closely watching the US employment data for July due later in the day for clues on when and how the Federal Reserve would start unwinding its massive asset purchase programme.

"We don't see an immediate cause for concern in the Fed's efforts to prime the market for an eventual tightening," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

"We believe that the equity rally can continue and expect greater gains in cyclical and value sectors, including energy and financials."

Data on Friday, however, showed German industrial output unexpectedly fell again in June, suggesting a slowing recovery, held back by supply bottlenecks for intermediate goods.

The earnings season has been a bright spot though. Of the two-thirds of the STOXX 600 companies that have reported so far, 67% have topped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv IBES data. That is much above the 51% beat-rate in a typical quarter.

German insurer Allianz rose 2.3% after it posted a better-than-expected jump in second-quarter net profit and provided a rosier outlook for the full year.

London Stock Exchange Group added 3.5% after it reported a 4.6% rise in revenue for the first half of 2021.

Italian lender Banco BPM jumped 3.3% after it swung to a profit in the second quarter, helped by one-off tax benefits and higher revenues.

Among notable decliners, German meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh tumbled 4.3% after it lowered its 2021 profitability forecast as a result of higher spending to tap into strong growth.

European stocks STOXX 600

European stocks slip but set for best week since May

Never 'complained' about Biden not calling PM Imran: NSA Moeed Yusuf

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Bezos vs Ambani: Amazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4 billion retail deal

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

Minimum non-tax revenue of $831.8m: PTA directed to hold auction for NGMS spectrum

Printed retail rate: FBR won’t charge GST on sugar up to Nov 30th

PM says ‘Kamyab Jawan’ can be another ‘Ehsaas’

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters