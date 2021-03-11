ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks up

Reuters 11 Mar 2021

MILAN/LONDON: Europe’s main index hovered near pre-pandemic highs on Wednesday, as a rise in shares of Adidas after an upbeat sales forecast and gains in telecoms stocks outweighed losses in mining and travel sectors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.2% higher after a rally in technology stocks on Tuesday pushed the benchmark to its highest level since February 2020.

Miners, retailers, and travel and leisure companies led the declines in Europe, while telecoms jumped 1.0%.

German sportswear maker Adidas AG jumped 3.4% after it forecast a strong rebound in sales in 2021, particularly in China, the rest of Asia and Latin America following fourth-quarter results.

European markets recorded a strong start to March, with the German DAX hitting an all-time high as investors snapped up so-called cyclical stocks like banks and oil firms on hopes of a strong economic rebound from the coronavirus crisis.

However, trading has been volatile in recent weeks as government bond yields rose on concerns that central banks could begin tightening monetary policy as global economy recovers, raising borrowing costs.

Boosting telecom sector, Deutsche Telekom rose 3% after Citigroup upgraded the stock to “buy” from “hold”, saying the company has a solid position across all its market segments.

Just Eat Takeaway.com rose 1.8% after the food-ordering company said it expected further growth in 2021. Zara-owner Inditex slipped 1.3% after it reported a 70% fall in 2020 net profit as a year of global lockdowns kept many of its shops shut.

European stocks DAX Adidas STOXX 600

European stocks up

ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification

Uzbekistan to get access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM

Internet, mobile banking services: SBP asks banks not to levy charges

GST removal on locally-assembled units: Samsung, OPPO may start manufacturing cellphones

Housing and construction sector: Concern voiced over slow pace of approvals in Sindh

Ramazan Package-2021: Rs7.8bn subsidy approved by ECC

Taxpayers must update profiles by Mar 31st deadline: FBR

China approves $1.5bn currency swap with Sri Lanka

IHC, too, turns down PTI’s plea

ECP notifies Gilani’s victory, rejects PTI’s plea

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.