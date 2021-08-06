Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday extending rallies on Wall Street as investor focus shifted to key US jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.56 percent or 154.99 points at 27,883.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.15 percent or 2.87 points to 1,931.85.

"Gains in US shares are supporting the Japanese market, but trade will likely be dominated by a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the US payrolls data," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst of Monex, said in a note.

Tokyo stocks close lower

The dollar fetched 109.81 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.78 yen in New York late Thursday.

Nintendo dived 8.25 percent to 51,830 yen after the game giant reported a worse-than-expected first-quarter operating profit.

Nikon surged 8.06 percent to 1,139 yen after it booked a better-than-expected operating profit for the first quarter.

Among other shares, Sony was up 1.36 percent at 11,515 yen but Toyota was down 1.11 percent at 9,844 yen on profit-taking.