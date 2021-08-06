Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
06 Aug 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 5, 2021).
=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=================================================================================
BMA Capital Ghani Global Holding 2,500 47.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 47.00
IGI Finex ZIL Limited 192,056 105.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 192,056 105.00
Multiline Sec. Telecard 65,000 17.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 17.40
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. INTERNATION STEELS 2,000 93.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 93.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Treet Corp. 6,500 58.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani 6,500 58.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 58.45
Intermarket Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 5,000 290.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 290.00
Venus Securities Engro Fertilizers 50,000 76.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 76.99
Axis Global Sui Northern 35,000 45.00
Axis Global 35,000 44.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 44.98
Aba Ali H. Sec. Oil & Gas Developmen 500 93.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 93.02
Pearl Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 3,000 161.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 161.50
MRA Sec. The Organic Meat Co 2,500 40.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 40.50
MRA Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 1 49.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 49.20
MRA Sec. HI-tech Lubricant Lt 10,000 80.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 80.50
RAH Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 2,000 41.95
RAH Sec. 2,000 41.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 41.95
Shajarpak Securities Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 500 284.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 284.00
Trust Securities Power Cement Limited 16,000 9.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 9.40
=================================================================================
Total Turnover 436,057 =================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.