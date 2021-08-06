KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 5, 2021).

================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================= BMA Capital Ghani Global Holding 2,500 47.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 47.00 IGI Finex ZIL Limited 192,056 105.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 192,056 105.00 Multiline Sec. Telecard 65,000 17.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 17.40 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. INTERNATION STEELS 2,000 93.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 93.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Treet Corp. 6,500 58.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani 6,500 58.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 58.45 Intermarket Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 5,000 290.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 290.00 Venus Securities Engro Fertilizers 50,000 76.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 76.99 Axis Global Sui Northern 35,000 45.00 Axis Global 35,000 44.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 44.98 Aba Ali H. Sec. Oil & Gas Developmen 500 93.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 93.02 Pearl Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 3,000 161.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 161.50 MRA Sec. The Organic Meat Co 2,500 40.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 40.50 MRA Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 1 49.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 49.20 MRA Sec. HI-tech Lubricant Lt 10,000 80.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 80.50 RAH Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 2,000 41.95 RAH Sec. 2,000 41.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 41.95 Shajarpak Securities Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 500 284.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 284.00 Trust Securities Power Cement Limited 16,000 9.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 9.40 ================================================================================= Total Turnover 436,057 =================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021