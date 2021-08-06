ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 5, 2021).

=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member                      Company                         Turnover        Rates
Name                                                       of Shares
=================================================================================
BMA Capital                 Ghani Global Holding               2,500        47.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,500        47.00
IGI Finex                   ZIL Limited                      192,056       105.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         192,056       105.00
Multiline Sec.              Telecard                          65,000        17.40
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          65,000        17.40
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.          INTERNATION STEELS                 2,000        93.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,000        93.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani         Treet Corp.                        6,500        58.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                            6,500        58.40
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          13,000        58.45
Intermarket Sec.            Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                5,000       290.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000       290.00
Venus Securities            Engro Fertilizers                 50,000        76.99
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          50,000        76.99
Axis Global                 Sui Northern                      35,000        45.00
Axis Global                                                   35,000        44.95
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          70,000        44.98
Aba Ali H. Sec.             Oil & Gas Developmen                 500        93.02
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500        93.02
Pearl Sec.                  TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  3,000       161.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           3,000       161.50
MRA Sec.                    The Organic Meat Co                2,500        40.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,500        40.50
MRA Sec.                    Citi Pharma Limited                    1        49.20
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1        49.20
MRA Sec.                    HI-tech Lubricant Lt              10,000        80.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,000        80.50
RAH Sec.                    TPL Properties Ltd                 2,000        41.95
RAH Sec.                                                       2,000        41.95
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           4,000        41.95
Shajarpak Securities        Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                  500       284.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500       284.00
Trust Securities            Power Cement Limited              16,000         9.40
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          16,000         9.40
=================================================================================
                            Total Turnover                   436,057    =================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

