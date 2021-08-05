ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Roshan Digital Accounts: Deposits reach cumulative $1.87 billion in 11 months, says SBP

BR Web Desk 05 Aug 2021

Inflows under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA), a banking solution for Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), have touched a cumulative $1.87 billion during the first eleven months, said the country's central bank on Thursday.

Between September 2020 and July 2021, deposits have reached a cumulative figure of $1,869 million, showed figures by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). So far, NRPs from over 175 countries have opened 199,747 accounts across different Pakistani banks.

Figures for July alone show that an inflow of $307 million occurred, taking the overall figure close to the $1.9-billion mark.

As per details, NRPs invested close to $1,278 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates launched by the federal government to attract foreign investment.

Deposits in Roshan Digital Accounts cross $ 800mn mark: SBP

The RDA, an initiative of the SBP in partnership with major banks operating in Pakistan, is aimed at facilitating overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country.

The RDA enables opening an account without requiring physical presence either in Pakistan or in any embassy or consulate. It has also facilitated NRPs in conducting banking, payment and investment activities in the country.

NRPs can invest in Naya Pakistan Certificates, the stock market, and real estate through RDA. Funds in these accounts can be fully repatriated without any prior approval from the SBP.

Overseas Pakistanis play a vital role in Pakistan's economy that continues to battle rising external debt and a high current account deficit in the shape of remittances, which reached a historic high of $29.4 billion during the last fiscal year.

Pakistan Roshan Digital Account Naya Pakistan Certificates SBP non resident pakistani inflows

Roshan Digital Accounts: Deposits reach cumulative $1.87 billion in 11 months, says SBP

Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept

British MPs criticise UK govt for retaining Pakistan on 'red list', promoting India to 'amber'

Threats of cellphone blocks, work bans boost Pakistan's vaccination rate

April-June 2021: SBP imposes penalties of over half-a-billion rupees on banks

Moderna says its Covid-19 shot 93% effective six months after second dose

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

KSE-100 falls 149 points as investors remain on backfoot

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters