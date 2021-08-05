ANL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.95%)
ASC 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.74%)
FNEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
GGGL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
GGL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.46%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (6.25%)
KAPCO 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 161.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.06%)
PAEL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
PIBTL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
PRL 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
PTC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.34%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
SNGP 51.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.6%)
TELE 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.54%)
UNITY 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
WTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
BR100 5,185 Decreased By ▼ -7.59 (-0.15%)
BR30 26,243 Decreased By ▼ -87.7 (-0.33%)
KSE100 47,682 Decreased By ▼ -108.11 (-0.23%)
KSE30 19,063 Decreased By ▼ -32.97 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nintendo Q1 profit down as pandemic gaming boom slows

  • Serkan Toto, a games industry consultant at Tokyo-based Kantan Games, said the Switch was "now in the middle of its lifecycle", but was optimistic for its future
AFP 05 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Nintendo's first-quarter net profit fell nearly 13 percent as the video-game lockdown boom lost momentum, the Japanese firm said Thursday, after reporting record earnings in the previous financial year.

Long periods of stay-at-home orders and other restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic fuelled a run of good fortune for game-makers worldwide.

But analysts warn of a slowdown in demand for indoor entertainment as vaccines help life move towards normality, despite the spread of the Delta variant.

Nintendo 9-month net profit nearly doubles, forecasts revised up

Nintendo said it generated 92.7 billion yen ($846 million) for the three months to June, compared with 106.5 billion yen in the same period last year.

It left its forecast for the year to March 2022 unchanged, still expecting to report a 340 billion yen net profit on sales of 1.6 trillion yen.

The firm posted its highest ever annual profit in 2020-21, propelled by the runaway popularity of its Switch console and the family-friendly game "Animal Crossing".

"Hardware and software sales in the first quarter of last fiscal year were substantially driven by the March 2020 release of 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'," Nintendo said in a statement on Thursday.

"So compared to then, hardware sales were down 21.7 percent and software sales were down 10.2 percent year-on-year."

Last month, Nintendo announced it would release a new model of the Switch in October -- but analysts are divided over prospects for the Switch OLED, with the recommended price higher than that of the original console.

"The results were weaker than expected, partially due to sluggish sales of Switch Lite consoles," Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, told AFP.

"The lockdown boom is slowing, but its performance remained competitive," he said. "Nintendo still has a good chance to upgrade its full-year forecast later this year."

The Switch, which can be handheld or used with a TV, was released in 2017, while the handheld-only Switch Lite model came out in 2019.

Nintendo's new console sales have previously tended to peak in the third year, and then taper off.

Yasuda warned that the global chip shortage, driven by a surge in demand for electronic devices during the pandemic, could also pose a risk for Nintendo.

"The extended impact of both Covid-19 and the global semiconductor shortage creates a state of continued uncertainty, with the possibility of future impact on production and shipping," the gaming giant said.

Serkan Toto, a games industry consultant at Tokyo-based Kantan Games, said the Switch was "now in the middle of its lifecycle", but was optimistic for its future.

"At the end of the fiscal year they will have three big Pokemon releases. So Nintendo seems to be in a much better shape in terms of first-party content, and that's going to drive hardware sales," he said before the earnings release.

nintendo COVID19 Japanese firm

Nintendo Q1 profit down as pandemic gaming boom slows

Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

April-June 2021: SBP imposes penalties of over half-a-billion rupees on banks

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Circular debt: World Bank, govt think deeply about steps

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters