ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.64%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
GGGL 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
GGL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.68%)
KAPCO 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 45.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 161.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
PAEL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.94%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PRL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (7.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
SNGP 52.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.15%)
TELE 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TRG 161.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.32%)
UNITY 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 5,203 Increased By ▲ 10.52 (0.2%)
BR30 26,379 Increased By ▲ 48.85 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,812 Increased By ▲ 22.21 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,102 Increased By ▲ 5.73 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg

Nuzhat Nazar Updated 05 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food and Security Syed Fakhar Imam, on Wednesday, said that the government has approved cotton intervention price.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said cotton intervention price has been set at Rs 5,000 per 40kg of seed cotton by the cabinet.

He said, “If prices fall below Rs 5,000/40kg of seed cotton then the intervention policy will be activated.”

Weekly Cotton Review: Significant drop in prices witnessed

The federal minister said that the procurement will be set as 90 percent of the import parity price (IPP).

Furthermore, he said, “Ministry will constitute a ‘Cotton Price Review Committee’ which will monitor cotton price in the country. This committee will direct the TCP to start procurement if prices fall.” He continues that TCP will initially procure 200,000 bales of cotton.

He said that it will ensure that farmers get directly benefited from its procurement.

The minister hoped that it would stabilise cotton prices in the country.

Imam said that the government is working on a cotton revival program, which will be introduced soon.

He said primary aim of this programme is to provide quality input for cotton especially cotton seed and pesticides in addition to modernisation of ginning technology.

Imam said a Cotton Price Committee has been formed to fix the cotton price at five thousand rupees per forty kilograms.

He said the government is introducing quality control system to ensure the quality of cotton seed. He said efforts are being made to make Pakistan self-sufficient in edible oil

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Fakhar Imam cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate cotton intervention price import parity price Cotton Price Review Committee

Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023

Men’s Javelin Throw event: Pakistan, India to face each other in Olympic final after 53 years

PTI’s Sardar Niazi elected AJK PM

India deploys warships in South China Sea

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters