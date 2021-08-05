ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sarwar clarifies objections to Punjab Assembly Privilege Bill

Recorder Report 05 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that his objections to “the Punjab Assembly Privilege Bill” were neither to please anyone nor does he take dictation from anyone; the power of prosecution should be vested in the judges only.

“Speaker Punjab Assembly, Pervaiz Elahi, is PTI ally and we have two more years to work together,” the governor said this while talking to the media on the occasion of first Digital Health Conference here on Wednesday.

Responding to a question, he said the government is taking all decisions in national interest rather than in the interest of USA or any other country. “Pakistan has been playing historic role in the Afghan peace process since day one and wars are not solution to any problem, the whole world witnessed that the United States had been failed in Afghanistan for 18 years, so negotiations were the only solution,” he said.

Referring to the Privilege Bill passed by the Punjab Assembly, the governor stated that the Punjab Assembly had re-passed the Privilege Bill so he could not object to it. No one should have the power to punish anyone except courts and reservations of Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will be sorted out, he said. He said he would not further comment on it as he doesn’t want to say anything that would make matter worse with the allies.

The governor said that future of digital health is very bright and Pakistan’s Digital Health Conference in Lahore is a welcome step. He hoped that this conference would also help in health policy and reforms. He said the government is taking practical steps to develop the health sector, adding that free health facilities are being provided to the deserving people through Health Insaf Cards in the whole country including Punjab province.

Stressing on the benefits of modern technology, he said that during Covid-19, the helpline provided healthcare to millions of people at home.

Moreover, provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence here and held detailed consultations regarding the Local Bodies elections in the province.

Elahi said the Local Bodies Advisory Committee is comprised of Federal Ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Pervez Khattak, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar. He said he had suggested to Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema that Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed should also be included in this committee as a member so that the steps taken regarding local bodies could be expedited speedily.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Punjab assembly COVID19 Pervaiz Elahi Digital Health Conference Health Insaf Cards Privilege Bill

Sarwar clarifies objections to Punjab Assembly Privilege Bill

PTI’s Sardar Niazi elected AJK PM

Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

India deploys warships in South China Sea

‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ today

England to drop quarantine rule for fully jabbed arrivals from France

Digital financial products, services: SBP announces 2 initiatives

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.