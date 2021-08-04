ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India's SBI pins hopes on economic recovery after record quarterly profit

  • If economic activity is back on track, our ability to maintain better performance in terms of asset quality will be maintained
  • He expected its loan book to grow by 9% in the current financial year, versus an earlier estimate of 10%.
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: India's largest lender State Bank of India reported a record first-quarter profit on Wednesday and bet on economic activity picking up to contain a spike in bad loans, sending its shares to an all-time high.

Domestic banks have struggled to contain bad loans, especially in their retail portfolios, as the pandemic and resultant lockdowns hit economic activity and limited borrowers' ability to repay loans.

SBI posted a four-fold jump in slippages, or new bad loans, for the first quarter ended June as its home loan and small business segments struggled.

"If economic activity is back on track, our ability to maintain better performance in terms of asset quality will be maintained," Chairman Dinesh Khara told reporters after the results.

The country's deadly COVID-19 second wave has eased from a peak in April and May, allowing businesses to get to work, although restrictions are still in place in some states and analysts worry about a third wave later this year.

India's SBI tightens lending terms for auto dealers

The bank said it had recovered 47 billion rupees of the June quarter's 157 billion rupees of slippages in July. It also said it would still aim to keep its current-year slippage ratio at 2%, compared with the Indian banking industry's overall slippage ratio of 2.5% in fiscal 2021.

Half of SBI's home loan book, typically one of the most insulated segments for most lenders, is to non-salaried people. Khara said the bank aims to bring down its bad loans in the segment to less than 1% versus 1.39% at June end.

He expected its loan book to grow by 9% in the current financial year, versus an earlier estimate of 10%.

Credit growth was 5.64% in the first quarter, led by a 16.5% growth in retail advances.

Net profit rose 55% to 65.04 billion rupees ($877 million) in the first quarter, versus analysts' estimates for a profit of 61.09 billion rupees.

Mastercard submits new audit to India after ban over data handling

A recovery of 16.92 billion rupees from bankrupt airline Kingfisher also boosted the bottom line.

SBI's shares closed up 2.3% at a record high of 456.95 rupees. They have outperformed the Nifty Bank index with a more than 60% jump this year.

RBI State Bank of India Reserve Bank of India SBI

India's SBI pins hopes on economic recovery after record quarterly profit

Pakistan has 'options' if US continues to ignore its leadership: NSA Moeed Yusuf

India criticised for denying foreign journalists permission to visit Pakistan via Wagah

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

SBP announces digital cheques clearing, unified QR code for payments initiatives

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters