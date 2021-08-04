ANL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.23%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.94%)
FCCL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
GGGL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.19%)
GGL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
JSCL 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.69%)
KAPCO 39.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
MDTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
PACE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.43%)
PAEL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PIBTL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 52.23 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.22%)
TELE 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.81%)
TRG 162.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.25%)
WTL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,196 Increased By ▲ 7.18 (0.14%)
BR30 26,367 Increased By ▲ 117.88 (0.45%)
KSE100 47,797 Increased By ▲ 38.91 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,102 Decreased By ▼ -8.06 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
CBOT corn may retest support at $5.47-3/4

  • Once corn drops to $5.23, the wedge will be confirmed as a top pattern
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a support at $5.47-3/4 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into $5.32-1/4 to $5.41-3/4 range.

The spike forming Tuesday around a resistance at $5.65-1/4 marks the completion of a bounce from $5.32-1/4. Even though this bounce has a close relation with the preceding uptrend form $5.07, it still can't be confirmed as a continuation of the uptrend.

Instead, it appears to be a reaction against the drop from the July 21 high of $5.73. Immediate resistance is at $5.57-1/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $5.65-1/4 to $5.73 range.

South Korea's KFA tenders to buy up to 69,000 tonnes corn

On the daily chart, the contract failed to break a resistance at $5.59-1/4. It is expected to test a support at $5.43, a break below which may open the way towards $5.23.

Once corn drops to $5.23, the wedge will be confirmed as a top pattern.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT corn may retest support at $5.47-3/4

