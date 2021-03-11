ANL 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-4.64%)
South Korea's KFA tenders to buy up to 69,000 tonnes corn

  • The KFA is also seeking separate offers for corn sourced only from South America and South Africa, traders said.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

HAMBURG: The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender also closes on Thursday, March 11, they said.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea around July 10.

The tender seeks yellow corn in one consignment of 50,000 to 69,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume offered in this range.

Shipment is sought between June 6 and June 25 if the corn is sourced from the US Pacific Northwest Coast, between May 17 and June 5 if from the US Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between May 12 and May 31 if from South America and between May 22 and June 10 if from South Africa.

The KFA is also seeking separate offers for corn sourced only from South America and South Africa, traders said.

South Korea's NOFI has also issued an international tender to purchase up to 207,000 tonnes of animal feed corn closing on Thursday.

