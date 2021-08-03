ANL 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.23%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.24%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
GGGL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.25%)
GGL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.77%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.39%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.95%)
NETSOL 163.25 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (2.99%)
PACE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.14%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 50.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.74%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 163.10 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.1%)
UNITY 41.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.84%)
BR100 5,183 Increased By ▲ 58.4 (1.14%)
BR30 26,218 Increased By ▲ 567.16 (2.21%)
KSE100 47,768 Increased By ▲ 314.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 19,114 Increased By ▲ 128.68 (0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chip shortage 'likely' to hit second half, BMW predicts

  • In the first half, this closely watched figure reached 13 percent, well above the figure of negative four percent recorded for 2020
AFP 03 Aug 2021

FRANKFURT: German car giant BMW posted record profit of 4.8 billion euros for the second quarter on Tuesday, but warned the second half of the year would "likely" be affected by semiconductor shortages.

The Bavarian company has so far been able to make up for a global lack of supply in this essential component but will now start to feel the effects.

"The longer the supply bottlenecks last, the more tense the situation is likely to become," the financial director Nicolas Peter said in a press release.

BMW expects ‘significant’ rise in 2021 earnings

"We expect production restrictions to continue in the second half of the year and hence a corresponding impact on sales volumes."

An increase in the price of raw materials is also "likely to impact" the second half of the year.

BMW's record earnings for April to June arose partly because a fine from the European competition authorities in July came in one billion euros ($1.2 billion) below the what was expected and was recorded as a positive effect in the results.

Brussels issued BMW and Volkswagen with the fine for colluding on the development of anti-pollution technology for diesel cars.

Daimler, which participated in the wrongdoing but alerted authorities to it, was spared any penalty.

A significant increase in sales as the economy began to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic also helped lift the figures.

In comparison, the company posted a loss of 212 million euros in the second quarter of 2020, when the pandemic halted trade and travel worldwide.

The division's operating margin for the year is therefore forecast to touch the "upper end" of the range between seven and nine percent, up from the six to eight percent previously expected.

In the first half, this closely watched figure reached 13 percent, well above the figure of negative four percent recorded for 2020.

Revenue was up by 43 percent year-on-year for the period April to June and up 28 percent to 55.4 billion euros in the first half.

BMW Bavarian company

Chip shortage 'likely' to hit second half, BMW predicts

Pakistan has played vital role in safe withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan: US Senator

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Pakistan's forex reserves set for boost as IMF officially approves increased lending capacity

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

'Indiscriminate' Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Govt decides to import more sugar

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters