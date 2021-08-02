Dialogue only way to resolve conflicts, FM Qureshi tells Arab delegation

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that dialogue is the only way to resolve conflicts and for a political settlement of issues.

Talking to the visiting delegation of Arab Parliament headed by Adel bin Abdul Rahman in Islamabad on Monday, Qureshi said that Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of the Kashmir and Palestine issues as per the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He maintained that India's aggressive policies and human rights violations in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are a threat to regional peace and security.

The foreign minister pointed out that India's move to rip the IIOJK of its special status on August 5, 2019, has been condemned not only by Pakistan but at the international level.

Regarding the Palestine issue, the FM apprised the Arab delegation that Pakistan desires peace and stability in the Middle East. He stated that Pakistan has a clear stance on Palestine.

Earlier, FM Qureshi stated that Pakistan decided not to be part of any regional conflict and has consciously chosen to be only a partner for peace and development. He said it is also ready to consider East-West connectivity to help address the challenges of poverty and underdevelopment in South Asia.

He highlighted the government had offered India that if it took one step forward for peace, Pakistan will take two. But, unfortunately, India chose to take several steps backwards, he said.

He had asked India to rethink its policy of fomenting destabilization in Pakistan and embrace a progressive agenda that could benefit the entire region.