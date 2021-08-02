ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
ASC 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.39%)
ASL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.84%)
FCCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
FFL 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
GGGL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.69%)
GGL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.85%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.94%)
KAPCO 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.95%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
NETSOL 151.56 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.51%)
PACE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.09%)
PIBTL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
POWER 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.13%)
SNGP 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.6%)
TELE 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
TRG 155.49 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.69%)
UNITY 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
WTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 50.34 (1%)
BR30 25,411 Increased By ▲ 195.45 (0.78%)
KSE100 47,255 Increased By ▲ 199.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 72.99 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
South Korea stocks end higher on tech boost, upbeat exports data

  • The won ended at 1,150.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.05% lower than its previous close at 1,150.3
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Monday, boosted by tech heavyweights on strong domestic export data and solid corporate earnings from the United States. The won was nearly unchanged, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 20.72 points, or 0.65%, at 3,223.04, rebounding from a sharp 1.24% decline on Friday.

** Tech giants led gains, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumping 1.02% and 3.11%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem added 2.61% and automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.92%.

South Korea stocks rebound, virus worries weigh

** South Korean exports jumped to a record high in July as overseas demand for chips and biohealth products extended export growth to a ninth consecutive month, data on Sunday showed.

** A separate private survey data on Monday also showed factory activity grew for a 10th straight month in July.

** Also aiding sentiment were surging company profits in the United States and US consumers posting a rise in spending as COVID-19 curbs eased.

** A 2.5% bounce in Chinese blue chips, after having shed 5.5% last week, also provided support.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 148.3 billion won ($128.84 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,150.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.05% lower than its previous close at 1,150.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,151.0 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,151.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 110.17.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.435%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.1 basis points to 1.907%.

