PIA says it has started verification of Covid vaccination certificates of passengers

In wake of instructions issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started verification of coronavirus vaccination certificates in all flights.

A spokesperson of the national flag carrier stated that the vaccination certificates are being checked and verified prior to the boarding process.

He added that the PIA is informing all the passengers regarding the SOP through its call centre and advertisements. He maintained that being responsible citizens, all passengers are extending full cooperation in this regard.

Earlier, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) issued a fresh travel advisory for all passengers boarding domestic flights following the sharp COVID-19 surge across Pakistan.

The PCAA declared the COVID vaccination certificate mandatory for passengers travelling through domestic flights from August 1 (today).

Pakistan has banned domestic air travel for people who have not yet been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus from August 1.

NCOC chief Asad Umar said that people above the age of 18 who have administered at least one dose of the vaccine will be allowed to board flights.

At least eight passengers were offloaded from a flight from the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi as they were not carrying Covid-19 vaccination certificates.