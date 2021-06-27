ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Pakistan revises inbound travel restrictions

  • Will come into effect from July 1
BR Web Desk 27 Jun 2021

Pakistan has revised inbound air travelers’ policy, amid overall improvement of the Covid-19 situation domestically and globally.

Under the new rules, the government has decided to "gradually normalize" inbound international travel.

According to the revised policy, “direct flight operations from UK, Europe, Canada, and Malaysia will be increased by 40%”.

However, pre-boarding and on-arrival existing testing protocols for all categories will remain the same.

Home Quarantine Requirement for Negative RAT cases has been abolished but positive RAT cases will undergo quarantine as the procedure in vogue.

The revised air travel will be effective from July 1st.

Last month, Pakistan exempted the airline crew of local carriers on two-way flights from getting an RT PCR test done before traveling to Pakistan.

