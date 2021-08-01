ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,360
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,029,811
4,95024hr
8.46% positivity
Sindh
380,093
Punjab
356,211
Balochistan
30,289
Islamabad
87,304
KPK
143,673
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 01, 2021
Markets

Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (July 31, 2021)....
Recorder Report 01 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (July 31, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 30-07-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        13,000        180        13,180        13,180          NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           13,932        193        14,125        14,125          NIL
===========================================================================

