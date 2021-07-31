KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 30, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,053.51 High: 5,140.18 Low: 5,040.54 Net Change: (-) 33.33 Volume ('000): 347,422 Value ('000): 10,729,672 Makt Cap 1,158,019,654,851 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,161.42 NET CH. (-) 45.60 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,252.72 NET CH. (-) 21.70 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,542.65 NET CH. (-) 22.06 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,938.94 NET CH. (-) 14.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,523.30 NET CH. (-) 77.35 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-July-2021 ====================================

