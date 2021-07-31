Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 30, 2021). ==================================== BR...
31 Jul 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 30, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,053.51
High: 5,140.18
Low: 5,040.54
Net Change: (-) 33.33
Volume ('000): 347,422
Value ('000): 10,729,672
Makt Cap 1,158,019,654,851
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,161.42
NET CH. (-) 45.60
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,252.72
NET CH. (-) 21.70
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,542.65
NET CH. (-) 22.06
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,938.94
NET CH. (-) 14.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,523.30
NET CH. (-) 77.35
------------------------------------
As on: 30-July-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
